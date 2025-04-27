The Denver Nuggets seemed just about dead after getting blown out in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers before seeing a 22-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter of Game 4. The starters were gassed and the Clippers had all the momentum heading into a potential overtime period.

Aaron Gordon had other ideas. When Nikola Jokic's game-winning fallaway 3-pointer missed, Gordon was right there to rise up and dunk it home to give the Nuggets a crucial 101-99 victory. After a long review, officials ruled that Gordon had just gotten the ball off in time in one of the closest calls you'll ever see.

Jokic's shot ended up missing it so badly that it ended up looking like one of his signature alley-oops to Gordon flying in from the baseline. The two shared a hilarious moment about it after the game.

Aaron Gordon: "It was a nice pass." Nikola Jokic: "Yes." Reporter: "So Joker, was it a pass?" Jokic: "No, no it wasn't." 😂pic.twitter.com/kVVwlDwtO4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025

Jokic also came up big in the clutch for the Nuggets before the miss, sinking a difficult stepback jumper over Ivica Zubac to give Denver a 99-97 lead on the previous possession. After a James Harden layup tied it back up, Gordon ended the contest and sent the series back to Denver tied at two games each.

The Nuggets desperately needed to get a split in Los Angeles and had put themselves in great position to get one, building that massive lead with a huge third quarter. However, great adjustments by Tyronn Lue, including a funky zone curveball, slowed the Denver momentum and set up the comeback.

Jokic had his best game of the series in the win with 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists and controlled the flow when Denver had the ball all afternoon long. Gordon also played well despite a limited offensive role with 14 points six rebounds and five helpers.

The Nuggets also wrestled home-court advantage back with this victory, putting the onus on the Clippers to go back and get another win in the Mile High City in order to advance. Their next chance to do that will be in Game 5 on Tuesday night.