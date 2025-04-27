The Denver Nuggets seemed just about dead after getting blown out in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers before seeing a 22-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter of Game 4. The starters were gassed and the Clippers had all the momentum heading into a potential overtime period.

Aaron Gordon had other ideas. When Nikola Jokic's game-winning fallaway 3-pointer missed, Gordon was right there to rise up and dunk it home to give the Nuggets a crucial 101-99 victory. After a long review, officials ruled that Gordon had just gotten the ball off in time in one of the closest calls you'll ever see.

Jokic's shot ended up missing it so badly that it ended up looking like one of his signature alley-oops to Gordon flying in from the baseline. The two shared a hilarious moment about it after the game.

Related Denver Nuggets NewsArticle continues below
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reach for a loose ball in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome.
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. in ‘tremendous’ pain after Game 4 win vs. Clippers
Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman watches game action against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome.
David Adelman’s eye-opening claim after Nuggets’ Game 4 win will hype up fans
Reggie Miller with a headset on, and a silhouette of fans in the background, as well as the Nuggets and Clippers logos, in addition to the NBA playoffs logo.
Reggie Miller gets destroyed by fans after bonkers Nuggets-Clippers ending

Jokic also came up big in the clutch for the Nuggets before the miss, sinking a difficult stepback jumper over Ivica Zubac to give Denver a 99-97 lead on the previous possession. After a James Harden layup tied it back up, Gordon ended the contest and sent the series back to Denver tied at two games each.

The Nuggets desperately needed to get a split in Los Angeles and had put themselves in great position to get one, building that massive lead with a huge third quarter. However, great adjustments by Tyronn Lue, including a funky zone curveball, slowed the Denver momentum and set up the comeback.

Jokic had his best game of the series in the win with 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists and controlled the flow when Denver had the ball all afternoon long. Gordon also played well despite a limited offensive role with 14 points six rebounds and five helpers.

The Nuggets also wrestled home-court advantage back with this victory, putting the onus on the Clippers to go back and get another win in the Mile High City in order to advance. Their next chance to do that will be in Game 5 on Tuesday night.