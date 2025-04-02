Following Nikola Jokic's career-high 61-point outburst, Colin Cowherd gave an interesting analogy for the Denver Nuggets star.

"A lot of NBA stars are like action films. Nikola Jokić is the best book." Colin Cowherd stamps Nikola Jokic accordingly 🗣️ (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/bQqjUvRJ0s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A lot of NBA stars are like action films,” Cowherd said. “Nikola Jokić is the best book.”

Although the analogy seems strange, it is important to decipher what Cowherd is saying. From a complete game standpoint, Jokic can do, and does everything for the Nuggets.

He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and nearly every shooting metric. Mind you, Jokic is a center. That position is known for playing exclusively in the paint.

Some can stretch to the perimeter, but not the way that Jokic can. He is the Nuggets' offense, and it runs entirely through him. Not to mention, the Serbian superstar is fouled repeatedly and typically doesn't get calls.

Furthermore, his game isn't the flashiest, which bothers some. He doesn't exude confidence or swagger like other stars. Jokic simply knows what he needs to do and how to dominate.

Even centers like Anthony Davis can only shake their heads when trying to defend Jokic. No matter how hard they try, it doesn't matter.

Funny enough, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was matched onto Jokic for his career high. It's a funny coincidence that Jokic gave a funny remark to Gobert last season about guarding him.

The Nuggets' center's response: “Brother, I have 47 (points).” That alone shows the dominance without trying to prove to anybody how good he is.

Colin Cowherd sees Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as complete

It's hard to compete with Jokic for what he does on a nightly basis. As mentioned earlier, he is the initiator of the Nuggets offense. It starts and ends with him.

While guys like Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr. are great players, Jokic is head and shoulders above them. His playmaking, scoring, and new ability to takeover a game are unparalleled.

Regardless, the All-NBA center isn't interested in personal accolades or accomplishments. Even in big games, he'll give credit to his teammates for getting him open and the desired looks.

Either way, Jokic will do whatever he needs to do, in order for his team to win. With his Serbian National Team losing to Team USA in the Summer Olympics, there might be more motivation to win.

He proved how elite he is on the global stage. Now, it is solidifying his dominance for the NBA to be stunned by. The Nuggets are holding onto the three-seed in the Western Conference.

Once the playoffs commence, Cowherd's point about Jokic might be illustrated further.