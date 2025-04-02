The Denver Nuggets suffered a 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home Tuesday night. It was a painful defeat for Denver, considering how the game ended. Nevertheless, it's one many Nuggets fans will still remember for a long time, more because of the historic performance that superstar center Nikola Jokic put together in the contest.

The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player ended the game with a career-high 61 points. He did everything he could to tow the Nuggets to a win against Minnesota. In addition to his scoring total, the Serbian superstar grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists for the first 60-point triple-double in the history of the NBA, as noted by StatMuse.

Nikola Jokic vs Wolves: 61 PTS (career-high)

11 REB

10 AST

2 STL

Nikola Jokic had 48 points at the end of the fourth quarter but still had enough in the tank to muster 12 points on an efficient 5-for-8 shooting from the floor in the two overtimes. He did most of his damage in the second half where he scored 26 points on 7-for-9 shooting while also going 10-for-12 from the foul line.

Nikola Jokic's crazy stat line not enough for Nuggets to overcome Timberwolves

Denver still had a one-point lead with 17.1 seconds left in the second overtime. Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook even stole the ball in the next Timberwolves inbound following a timeout but missed a layup.

After rebounding the ball, Minnesota shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker positioned himself outside of the 3-point line where he took a pass from Anthony Edwards before getting fouled by Westbrook in the act of shooting. Alexander-Walker would make two of his three tries from the free-throw line to give the Timberwolves the win and a 4-0 sweep in the regular season of Jokic and the Nuggets.

Although losing to Minnesota again was a tough one to swallow for the Nuggets, they will have to forget about that loss. Denver is still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings.

Aaron Gordon contributed 30 points for the Nuggets while Christian Braun had 19 points and 12 boards in the loss to the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets have plenty of work to do. For one, they are still in danger of falling out of the top six in the West, with six games left on their schedule.

Denver will look to bounce back this Wednesday when the Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs.