Circus shots are nothing new for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. That knack of his appeared in the spotlight once again during the team's contest against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

In the final seconds of the first half with Denver up 54-47, Jokic launched a shot from half-court with the hope that it can somehow be successful. To his luck, the ball went through the hoop as the home crowd roared in applause for the Nuggets star.

He finished the half with a stat line of 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

NIKOLA JOKIC FROM BEYOND HALF-COURT AT THE BUZZER 🎯pic.twitter.com/c5MkyUrGfX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Nikola Jokic, Nuggets played against Jazz

It was a remarkable highlight for Nikola Jokic to have, especially as the Denver Nuggets routed the Utah Jazz 129-93 on Friday night.

The Nuggets came to play on both sides of the ball. They held the Jazz to under 20 points in the first and third quarters. And with the offense shooting 58% from the field, including 38% from beyond the arc, it was the recipe to a convincing victory.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Nuggets. Jokic led the way with 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. He shot 8-of-18 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Michael Porter Jr. came next with 20 points and four rebounds, Russell Westbrook put up 17 points and seven assists, while Christian Braun provided 16 points and four rebounds.

Denver improved to a 47-28 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets and 15 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Friday's win over the Jazz, the Nuggets will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1 at 10 p.m. ET.