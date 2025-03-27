Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic joined an exclusive group with his triple-double stat line against the Milwaukee Bucks. The future Hall-of-Fame center is having another MVP caliber season and perhaps his best statistical year yet. Jokic is currently averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. The 30-year-old was phenomenal on Wednesday, putting up 39, 10, 10 against the Bucks as the Nuggets moved to 46-28 overall.

According to Nuggets reporter Joel Rush, this performance marked the sixth time in NBA history a player has recorded 30+ triple-doubles in a season. Jokic's teammate Russell Westbrook reached this milestone three times, and Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain both accomplished this feat once.

Nikola Jokic is doing his best to propel the Nuggets up a crowded Western Conference

The Western Conference race is heating up, and the Denver Nuggets will need Nikola Jokic to maintain his form down the home stretch. Denver is currently third in the West and a game and a half behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets. However, there are a ton of teams right behind Nikola Jokic and company. The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are tied in the loss column with the Nuggets, while the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves are right behind them by a few games.

Denver can fall to No. 8 if it ends the season in a slump, which is certainly possible with the eleventh-hardest schedule remaining. Fortunately, only eight games are left, and this team stays afloat; it is primed for a deep playoff run. The Nuggets have the experience and are hungry to regain their success from two years ago. The key will be if Jamal Murray can replicate the form he had in 2023. The good news is the star point guard is growing into this season and has a history of elevating his play when Denver needs it most. With the limited supporting cast the Nugggets have, they need their second option to be at his very best.

Overall, as this franchise looks to the future, it's important to appreciate Nikola Jokic while he's still competing at this level. The former second-round pick has earned the label of the greatest European player ever, and his cement is still dry. Jokic and the Nuggets are on a mission to dispel the notion that they are a one-hit wonder. And if they are successful in doing so, the NBA might have another dynasty on its hands.