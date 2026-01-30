Denver Nuggets superstar center and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who has missed 16 straight games after suffering a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise, is expected to return and play on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic was recently upgraded to probable on the team's injury report, and ESPN reports he plans to make his return in Denver on Friday night and also play on Sunday in a much-anticipated matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets have been without their superstar center since Dec. 29, when Spencer Jones stepped backwards onto Jokic's left foot as the center was moving to defend Heat center Kel'el Ware. As his left knee buckled under him and hyperextended back, Jokic immediately went to the ground, clutching his knee in a lot of pain.

An MRI taken on Jokic's knee revealed no structural damage, but he had suffered a bone bruise, forcing him to sit out a couple of weeks before ramping up his activities on the practice court.

Not only is this huge news for the Nuggets, who are a half-game back from the San Antonio Spurs for the 3-seed in the Western Conference, but it's also massive news for Jokic and his chances to still be eligible for the MVP award and yet another All-NBA selection.

Jokic has missed 16 games as a result of this injury, putting him one game away from the maximum amount of games a player can miss to remain eligible for end-of-season honors. A player must play in at least 65 games during the regular season to be eligible, meaning they can only miss a total of 17 games.

Whether or not Jokic can remain in good standing with this threshold for the remaining 33 games on Denver's schedule after Friday night remains to be seen, but this is certainly great news for the Nuggets and their hopes of capturing another championship.

This has been yet another magnificent season from Jokic, as he currently leads the league in assists, rebounding, and triple-doubles (16). Through 32 games, Jokic has averaged 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

Jokic now returns to the court after missing 16 games, the most he's ever missed in a single season. The Nuggets went 10-6 without their superstar center.