The much-awaited NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles next month will feature a new format and the league's biggest names, including Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

They have been fixtures in the midseason spectacle, and Doncic and Jokic have enjoyed it together as good friends, including playing pranks on each other.

With the NBA introducing a format pitting Team World against two Team USA squads, Doncic and Jokic will be teammates again, and the Lakers star is already looking forward to it.

“Amazing, yes. I think everyone knows what kind of friend Nikola is. That is great. We will be in LA, so we will probably spend time off the court together,” said Doncic, as quoted by a fan page.

Reporter: What do you think about you and Nikola being starters together at the All Star game? Luka: Amazing, yes. I think everyone knows what kinda friend Nikola is. That is great. We will be in LA so we will probably spend time off court together. pic.twitter.com/PPXFjafzzs — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) January 27, 2026

Article Continues Below

Doncic and Jokic played for Team LeBron in 2023 and were voted as starters for the Western Conference in 2024.

Jokic, however, might not suit up this year, as he is still recovering from a knee injury. The three-time MVP was initially diagnosed to be out for four weeks, but it looks like he will miss more time. He has missed the Nuggets' last 15 games.

Last season, Doncic was not selected to the NBA All-Star Game since he had missed a chunk of the campaign due to a calf injury.

If Jokic does not play, Doncic still has plenty of options to pass the ball to on Team World, including Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, among others.