On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will hit the floor for the final time before the All-Star break for a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are on the injury report for this game, with Jokic being listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain, and Murray as probable due to left hip inflammation. Here's everything we know about Jokic and Murray's injury situations and their playing statuses vs the Grizzlies.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic playing status vs the Grizzlies

Article Continues Below

Given their probable designations on the injury report, it seems more likely than not that both Murray and Jokic will be able to give it a go on Wednesday vs Memphis. Jokic recently returned from the knee injury that kept him out for around a month, and has mostly resumed playing at an MVP level since rejoining the lineup. Meanwhile, Murray has been dealing with various ailments all year, but was recently named an All-Star.

Joining the two stars on the injury report are Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, who will both remain out for this game due to hamstring injuries. Christian Braun is probable due to a left ankle sprain, while Spencer Jones is questionable due to the concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Zach Edey will both remain out of the lineup due to injury, while Walter Clayton Jr. is doubtful with a calf contusion. Cedric Coward is also doubtful with knee soreness.

The Nuggets could use a win in this one, as they have hit a bit of a rough patch over the last couple of weeks, most recently losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at home. The upcoming All-Star break should give everyone a chance to get healthier for the stretch run of the season.