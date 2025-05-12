Nikola Jokic had a rough shooting day in the Denver Nuggets' 92-87 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

After 43 minutes of play, Jokic finished with a stat line of 27 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, and three assists. However, he shot 7-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Jokic reflected on his struggles after the game. Knowing how important his offensive efficiency is to Denver prevailing in the series, the star center had a short but clear statement on what he needs to do.

“I need to do a better job,” Jokic said.

Nikola Jokić: "I need to do a better job." Full presser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oXMlKpxQ6J — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 11, 2025

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

It was a disappointing shooting performance from Nikola Jokic, as the Nuggets wasted a chance to go up 3-1 in their series against the Thunder.

It did not help matters that the Nuggets had a historically bad first quarter, only putting eight points on the board. While they returned to normal production for the remainder of the game, it was not enough as Oklahoma City made enough plays down the stretch to tie the series.

The shooting efficiency did not recover from that first quarter. When the game ended, Denver shot 31.3% from the field as a team, including 24.4% from the charity stripe. They lost 55-49 in rebounds and 20-17 in assists, being partial reasons as to why the team couldn't win Game 4 at home.

Four players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Jokic. Jamal Murray finished with 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He went 5-of-15 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Christian Braun came next with 17 points and four rebounds while Aaron Gordon provided 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back by retaking the series lead when they face the Thunder in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET.