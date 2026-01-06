After a classic showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees pushed for a return, but the Toronto Blue Jays ended the run. The sting remains. Now the focus is the World Series, and the message starts with Boone.

In an interview with Yankees Hot Stove, the manager spoke openly about expectations, frustration, and belief. Boone said he took the job “to try and help us get a championship.” It has not happened yet, and that reality drives him. Their championship pursuit still frames every decision the team makes.

"Ultimately, probably the number one reason I came to do this was to try to help us get a championship." Aaron Boone describes his desire to win the Yankees' 28th World Series title to @RealMichaelKay and @JackCurryYES. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/sWMqNZ0hci pic.twitter.com/3Klxsvx4UC — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 6, 2026

Aaron Boone did not sugarcoat the Yankees' journey. He admitted there have been “grueling moments” along with good ones. The postseason exits linger the longest. “Every post-season defeat when you’re ultimately ousted… the ending is cruel and it really is,” he said. Last season hit especially hard.

The Yankees did not go as deep as in past years, but Boone felt they were close. He said the team was “in a really good place” and “in a lot of ways, a very complete team.” Then the Blue Jays “had our number” and sent them home. Boone added, “it’s been tough to get over that, frankly.” You can hear the edge in that line.

The Yankees and the next shot at October

Boone also shifted from pain to purpose. He tells players to turn disappointment into energy. He described each exit as “another log” added to the competitive fire. The message is simple. Let it burn. Let it push. Then go further than before.

He also acknowledged the fans directly. “We know our fan base is starved for that,” Boone said of a championship. “And we are certainly that,” he added about the clubhouse itself. Hunger is not a slogan for this group. It is their daily tone. Health, depth, and timing will matter, but belief matters too. The Yankees have set the stage, said the words, and made the mission clear. So here’s the question every Yankees fan now lives with—does this finally become the season that ends with a World Series celebration?