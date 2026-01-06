On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders made headlines by firing offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury following their disastrous 2025 season, which saw them miss the playoffs altogether after making a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024. While injuries, including to quarterback Jayden Daniels, certainly played a huge role in their dropoff this year, that wasn't enough to stop head coach Dan Quinn from looking to move in a new direction at offensive coordinator.

Now, Kingsbury is sure to be a hot commodity on the coaching market, and recently, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on some of the early interest he is getting from other teams around the league.

“Sources say Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview with the #Giants and #Titans — among others — for their open HC positions,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Kingsbury has long been viewed as one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, having helped implement the new wave of college-style offenses into the league, coaching Patrick Mahomes during his time as the quarterback of Texas Tech.

That didn't translate into much success during his run as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but Kingsbury did raise eyebrows with his performance as the Commanders' offensive coordinator last year, helping transform Jayden Daniels into a star almost immediately in his NFL career, putting together one of the best rookie seasons in league history.

Now, it remains unclear how much Kingsbury's shortcomings as the head coach of the Cardinals will factor into new teams looking to take a chance on him, but fellow former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's success in his first year as the head coach of the Chicago Bears may help his case.

In any case, it remains to be seen where the Commanders will look for their offensive coordinator of the future after moving on from Kingsbury.