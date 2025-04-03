When Nikola Jokic shoved Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets game, it was unlike anything anyone had seen. Normally, Jokic is very mild-mannered and even-keeled. However, Morris must've gotten under Jokic's skin.

Now, the former Miami Heat forward isn't letting go of that moment. On ESPN's First Take, he said a Top 20 take regarding the Nuggets star that has heads spinning.

Marcus Morris Sr: "I'm still not gonna say [Nikola Jokic] is top 20 right now." Stephen A. Smith: "I disagree… [but] I wanna thank you for being on the show today… the amount of heat that you're taking off my shoulders… it's a beautiful moment." 😂pic.twitter.com/RxUCtn8WA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm still not gonna say [Nikola Jokic] is top 20 right now,” Morris said. Stephen A Smith joked afterward and thanked Morris for taking the heat off of his shoulders.

Although there's some tension with Morris and Jokic, calling the Nuggets MVP frontrunner not even a Top 20 player is ludicrous. Even in his age 29 season, Jokic is having a career year.

He is currently averaging a triple-double and would be the third player in NBA history to join that club. Only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook join that list.

Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is competing with Jokic for the MVP, the latter is making a historic case. He's been leading the Nuggets are 47-30 and are fourth in the Western Conference.

His on and off numbers are some of the best, ever. For instance, in the 2024-25 season, his team is 10.2 points better when he is on the court.

Markieff Morris is still beefing with Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

Regardless of the beef, it doesn't discredit or minimize what the Serbian superstar is doing. He is putting up historic numbers at an efficient and dominant rate.

For example, Jokic dropped a bonkers career-high of 61 points. This is only a microcosm of his dominance. He's not flashy like some of the other superstars in the league. He will beat you with fundamentals, savviness, and pure skill.

It's even irritated defenders like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. They've been able to limit Jokic, but not fully stop him.

At the end of the day, Morris's comments seem to be a reflection of his disdain for the Serbian star. They don't truly make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

The Nuggets will continue to solidify their playoff standings, with Jokic leading the way. He'll likely continue his dominant surge and prove that he is more than a Top 20 player.

If he wins MVP and achieves other impressive accolades, it's interesting to note if Morris will change his mind. Although he is still visibly frustrated with Jokic, at some point, everyone has to respect greatness.