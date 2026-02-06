The Denver Nuggets (33-19) somehow survived Nikola Jokic's month-long absence and maintained a top-three slot in the Western Conference standings, and Peyton Watson was a huge reason why. The fourth-year forward's emergence has made this team a legitimate threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA title defense, providing Denver with the depth it has needed. Unfortunately, he will be forced to sit on the sidelines for a while.

Watson, who suffered a right hamstring strain in Wednesday's 134-127 double overtime loss to the New York Knicks, will miss at least one month of action, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The Nuggets have lost nearly their entire core to extended injuries this season, but this one could sting more than people realize. Fans expect a three-time MVP like Jokic and a reliable contributor like Aaron Gordon to fall back into rhtyhem, but it can be concerning when a young player in the midst of a breakout campaign suffers a setback.

Denver and its fan base can only hope that all the work Watson has put into his game will continue to pay off when he returns. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steal through 49 games played. He first established himself as an impactful defender, but he has significantly evolved on offense during the 2025-26 campaign.

Peyton Watson is shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. He scored 30 points or more three times in January, all on the road. The 23-year-old could be an X-factor during the playoffs, but first, he will have to push through this recovery period.

Watson will watch as the Nuggets try to end a three-game losing streak in Saturday's matchup versus the Chicago Bulls (24-28).