The Denver Nuggets received unfortunate injury news when it came to their young breakout star in Peyton Watson.

Watson is halfway through the fourth season of his NBA career with the Nuggets. He has embraced more responsibilities in the offense as time went on, having a firm role in the rotation as Denver trusted him more.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury in Denver's double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Feb. 4. It ended his night after 33 minutes of action and will ultimately keep him on the sidelines for an extended period of time, per reporter Tony Jones.

“Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson has suffered a grade 2 left hamstring strain and is expected to miss extended time, League Sources tell The Athletic. Watson had been a breakout star for the Nuggets. This adds to their injury misfortune,” Jones wrote.

What lies ahead for Nuggets after Peyton Watson's injury

It's a brutal loss for the Nuggets to sustain in the rotation. Peyton Watson has made a lot of improvements over the years that he can have a key impact on the court during the playoffs when healthy.

This season marked the best of his career to date, enjoying career highs in multiple areas. Throughout 49 games, he is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, two assists, 1.2 blocks, and one steal per game. He is shooting 49.6% from the field, including 41.7% from beyond the arc, and 72.7% from the free-throw line.

Denver boasts a 33-19 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and the Minnesota Timberwolves by one game. However, they trail the San Antonio Spurs by two games and the Oklahoma City Thunder by seven games.

Going through three consecutive losses, the Nuggets will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.