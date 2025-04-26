The Denver Nuggets trail 2-1 in their series with the Los Angeles Clippers, and they could be without two key players for Game 4 on Saturday.

Both Russell Westbrook (foot) and Michael Porter Jr (shoulder) have popped up on the latest injury report as questionable as the Nuggets look to avoid a 3-1 hole against James Harden and Co. There's also reportedly a bad illness making it's way through the Denver locker room, affecting several players, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets were absolutely waxed in Game 3, losing 117-83. It was definitely one of their worst games of the year, despite strong efforts from The Joker and Murray. Porter Jr struggled though with just seven points, while Russ exited after only eight minutes of action due to the foot injury.

Although Westbrook may not be the offensive force he once was, the guard is a key defender for Denver when Murray is on the bench. Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther saw more playing time after Westbrook departed.

This squad is clearly not in the best of shape right now, with injuries and sickness affecting them. However, the Nuggets have no choice but to dig deep in Game 4 on the road or else their season could be on the brink.

Denver had a solid regular season, and they should certainly be hungry to respond on Saturday evening at the Intuit Dome after barely scoring over 80 points in Game 3. They need to come out of the gates with more fire and find a way to limit LA's efficiency from deep. The Clips shot nearly 50% from long range on Thursday.

It looks like it'll be a game-time decision for both Russ and Porter Jr, but considering Westbrook did have to leave Game 3 because of his foot issue, it seems possible he misses out on Game 4. Porter Jr has been playing through his injury, though, so he may be just grind it out.