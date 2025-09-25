What Nikola Jokic has achieved with the Denver Nuggets since winning his first MVP award during the 2020-21 season is monumental. This level of dominance is rarely seen in the NBA, and it's the primary reason why Jokic and the Nuggets consistently remain in the championship equation in a crowded Western Conference.

Although he did not win the MVP award for a fourth time last season, Jokic continued to break records and add to his historic legacy. After averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, the Serbian star joined Russell Westbrook (four times) and Oscar Robertson (1961-62) as the only players in league history to average a triple-double.

Yet another milestone in Jokic's career adds to the list of reasons why many view the three-time MVP as the best player in the world right now.

Obviously, the Nuggets have no intentions of seeing him ever wear another jersey, which is why they presented him with a three-year, $212 million contract extension this offseason, a deal that would've kept Jokic under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Jokic ultimately decided to decline this offer from the Nuggets, which led to rampant speculation that he could be envisioning a future outside of Denver.

Well, for starters, Jokic is still under contract for three more seasons, including a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-28 season. He is in no rush to sign a new contract simply because he could earn an even more lucrative contract extension next offseason.

By declining this $212 million proposal from Denver this summer, Jokic will be eligible for a four-year extension worth just under $300 million next offseason. Essentially, declining the Nuggets' three-year extension offer allows the league's best big man to earn at least an additional $80 million on a new contract.

Of course, the Nuggets haven't had any problem with Jokic declining his extension this offseason. Team president Josh Kroenke and the front office were prepared for this outcome, yet they still offered the contract extension anyway to leave the decision up to Jokic.

After all, this is Jokic's team, and the organization will always prioritize him. Despite constant speculation that he could look elsewhere in the future, the Nuggets hold zero concerns over Jokic wanting to leave.

“Nobody in Denver batted an eye that I heard, privately or publicly, when Jokic said, ‘You know what? It doesn't make sense for me financially to do it this summer. Let's revisit it next summer,” Zach Lowe said recently on The Zach Lowe Show.

“There's never even been a whisper through coaching changes at the last minute, through roster turmoil, through losing core guys because of tax issues and whatever, through Calvin Booth getting fired at the end of the season, through all that. There has never been a whisper of like this guy wants to go to a different team.”

While many tend to try to make noise about players turning down contract proposals from their team, every situation is different. Whereas one scenario may see a player truly wanting out, many, like this scenario with Jokic, are strictly about long-term money and capitalizing on value.

There haven't been any indications to suggest that Jokic is unhappy in Denver, and that is where all discussions about a possible trade or him leaving in free agency years from now should be put to rest.

Nuggets fans have nothing to worry about regarding their MVP center. Around this time next year, Jokic will have a new contract extension that keeps him with the team through the later parts of his career.