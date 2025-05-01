When the Denver Nuggets fired Michael Malone, many were stunned. However, it didn't seem to faze Nikola Jokic. Funny enough, it lit a fire in the Serbian big man.

Since David Adelman took over as the interim head coach, the center has been as vocal as ever. He's calling out plays on both sides of the ball.

There has been a barrage of clips of Jokic on the sideline talking about what play to run. Still, it's caught many by surprise. As NBA insider Shams Charania explained on the Pat McAfee Show, this is a new side of Jokic.

“When I talk to people around Denver, they say Nikola Jokic is finally comfortable… He's as vocal as we've ever witnessed,” Charania said.

"When I talk to people around Denver, they say Nikola Jokic is finally comfortable… He's as vocal as we've ever witnessed." — Shams Charania on the Pat McAfee Show

One of the biggest compliments yet pitfalls of Malone is his coaching ability. He's a no-nonsense coach. However, it can come back to bite him if it gets out of hand.

It could turn into micromanaging and not allowing the guys to play freely. Considering that Jokic is an NBA champion and multiple-time MVP, he understands how to win.

Not enabling him to make winning decisions isn't ideal. Although Malone was the coach, it seemed that the former MVP had no say in plays. Now that he's more free to provide input, he's taken that and ran with it.

Nikola Jokic is more empowered with the Nuggets

While the first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers isn't doing them any favors, the Nuggets feel different. The vibe is different around the team.

People are understanding that this is Jokic's team. He's the conductor and the engine that runs it. It's clear that Adelman and the front office want to give him more power.

Since firing Malone, Denver secured the No. 4 seed and are up 3-2 on the Clippers. Despite Jokic being the main contributor, guys like Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray have been essential, and they've stepped up.

More importantly though, the confidence is there for all the players. They're playing for a greater purpose and for each other.

Either way, the Nuggets have a chance to close out this series. They might need another Jokic masterclass, which he's more than capable of doing.

His on-court production cannot be matched. Now, it's clear that the mental edge is there. He's looking to take full control, something that wasn't seen with Malone in Denver.

Can this be sustained is another question to be answered. In the moment though, Jokic is embracing it and grabbing the bull by the horns.