After dropping Game 3 and falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Denver Nuggets entered Game 4 with a renewed sense of urgency and physicality. The difference in energy was immediately apparent as they built an early lead and controlled the pace against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, that was precisely the Nuggets' plan.

“We wanted to be aggressive,” said Jokic. “We wanted to be the ones that set the tone, and that's the only reaction that they can have. We have some tough guys, so we can handle that.”

At one point, the Nuggets had a commanding 22-point lead. That lead would be squandered in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets took their foot off the gas both offensively and defensively. But thanks to a buzzer-beating putback dunk by Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets would survive and secure a 101-99 win. Most importantly, they'd even up the series at 2-2.

“We were amazing (for) three quarters. Last quarter we just kinda stopped playing, we were not aggressive, they made some shots, they were in the zone, we did not react,” Jokic said postgame. “We need to be much better, but a win is a win. Win by one, win by 30, it's the same thing, it's a win.”

Tensions flare as Nuggets bring newfound intensity to series

Prior to Gordon's game-winning dunk, one of the biggest storylines was the mid-game scuffle between the Nuggets and the Clippers. The physical game reached a boiling point when Christian Braun deliberately fouled James Harden. This would prompt a heated exchange with Harden getting in the face of Braun. Jokic and Gordon would step in to defend their teammate, but Harden would end up taking a swing at Gordon.

Gordon, of course, didn't take this notion too kindly and had to be physically restrained as he attempted to go after Harden.

“I think CB was doing a good job pressuring (Harden),” said Gordon. “And I can't let nobody step to my young fella. So I was just running in giving him backup. This is what playoff basketball is about.”

This mid-game brawl between the two teams would result in a whopping six technical fouls, all of which would be offsetting.

The series now heads back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.