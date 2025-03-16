Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook reached a scoring milestone that also made NBA history during Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Going into the contest, Westbrook scored 25,991 regular season points throughout his career. He needed nine points to reach 26,000 points, a feat that only one other point guard achieved in the record books.

Westbrook was successful in his pursuit of the milestone on Saturday night. He scored eight points in the first quarter, then knocked down a three-pointer with 3:06 left in the first half.

As a result, he became the second point guard in NBA history to score 26,000 points, per StatMamba.

What's next for Russell Westbrook, Nuggets

It was a noteworthy achievement for Russell Westbrook to accomplish, continuing to build his case as a future Hall of Famer.

However, it would be the only major positive for him as the Nuggets lost 126-123 to the Wizards. Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game until Jordan Poole knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to have Washington escape with the road win.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Nuggets, going over the 20-point mark. Nikola Jokic finished with a stat line of 40 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 16-of-29 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. Westbrook came next with 22 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray put up 22 points and seven assists, and Michael Porter Jr. provided 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Denver fell to 43-25 on the season but maintain the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, having a three-way tie for second place.

Following Saturday's win over the Wizards, the Nuggets will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Golden State Warriors on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET.