On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets continued their winning ways with a come from behind home victory over the Sacramento Kings. A large part of the reason why the Nuggets were able to get the win was the play of Russell Westbrook, who poured in 25 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists on the evening.

Westbrook has been enjoying somewhat of a career resurgence this year with Denver, and after the game Wednesday, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray spoke on the former MVP's impact in the Mile High City.

“I don't know how much Russ notices, but he's got a lot of guys on the team that watch him, study him, and appreciate everything he's done in this league,” said Murray, per DNVR Nuggets on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Russell Westbrook has long been a favorite among both fans and his peers in the NBA.

A resurgence for Russell Westbrook

Three years ago, it appeared that Westbrook's career might be on its last legs after a disastrous stint with the Los Angeles Lakers that culminated in a trade at the 2023 deadline.

However, Westbrook was able to at least partially restore his reputation during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, and is now a consistently solid contributor for the Nuggets, providing the team with a vital supporting piece around star Nikola Jokic.

Some of Westbrook's less desirable habits, including ill-timed turnovers and a propensity to shoot three point jumpers beyond his means, have persisted, but the Nuggets are more than happy to live with those as long as he continues to provide the playmaking boost he's given them so far this year.

With the win on Wednesday evening, the Nuggets pulled themselves back to within percentage points of the Los Angeles Lakers for second place in the Western Conference as the season enters its home stretch.

While neither team has a chance of catching the Oklahoma City Thunder, it should be an interesting battle down the stretch for Denver and Los Angeles to see who can secure the conference's two seed.