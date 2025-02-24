The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's best teams this season, boasting a 37-20 record that places them No. 3 in the Western Conference. Despite their success, questions surrounding what the Nuggets' starting five should look like have started to circulate.

“As the Nuggets have roared back into the West's top three after a slow start, Jamal Murray's resurgence next to Nikola Jokic has been the biggest reason,” ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote. “At the same time, Christian Braun and Russell Westbrook have each impressed as the fifth starter, which has some wondering who should round out Denver's starting unit. (Braun has started the past two games.)”

An executive of another team in the West believes the Nuggets should stick with Westbrook in the starting lineup.

“I'd keep Russ starting.” a West executive said. “You can't afford to lose him, and you might if you don't. He's been a big part of them with his buy-in, and you can spin it to Christian differently. I think the collateral damage of one to the bench is much more significant than the other.”

Star center Nikola Jokic, who leads the Nuggets in four major statistical categories, wants the best lineup on the floor as possible. Jokic is not content after the Nuggets won nine games in a row.

The Nuggets return to action on Monday night, taking on the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Could Nikola Jokic win MVP?

Star Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who was been named the league's MVP three times previously, is making another case for the award in 2024-25. He is averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field. He is also shooting 44.7% from 3-point range, on pace to be his best season in that category.

While Jokic's level of play has not been bested by many, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to win the award. Jokic is No. 2, according to NBA.com's Shaun Powell.

“He has 25 triple-doubles this season (nobody else has more than 10),” Powell wrote. “Even better, the Nuggets are on an eight-game win streak and are slowly creeping up toward second place in the West. That’ll only help “The Joker” and his MVP chances and should Denver get within reasonable distance of OKC, that could get him over the top.”

The Nuggets and Jokic are doing what they can to compete in the Western Conference and Jokic hopes to earn some hardware in the process.