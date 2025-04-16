The Detroit Pistons are back in the playoffs! This time, they mean business. For the first time since 2008, the Motor City returns to the postseason not as underdogs hoping to steal a game. Now, they return as a confident, dangerous sixth seed with momentum and a rejuvenated core. Their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks presents a golden opportunity to make a statement. Armed with youth, grit, and a 3-1 regular-season advantage over the Knicks, Detroit enters this series with both belief and bite. This isn’t just a playoff appearance; it could be the dawn of a new Pistons era.

A Season of Transformation

After years in rebuilding mode, the 2024-25 campaign marked a dramatic shift for Detroit. The Pistons finished 44-38—their first winning season in over a decade. At the heart of their resurgence was a fully healthy Cade Cunningham, the explosive development of Jalen Duren, and the steady frontcourt presence of Tobias Harris. Together, they fueled a team identity built on unselfish play, defensive toughness, and youthful energy. Their three wins over New York during the regular season didn’t just build confidence—they set the tone.

In fact, Detroit made history this season as the first franchise to triple its win total from the previous year. This is no longer the lottery-bound roster of seasons past. They now have a more complementary supporting cast flanking Cunningham. This includes veteran shooters like Tim Hardaway Jr and Malik Beasley. As such, the Pistons boast a much-improved offensive ecosystem built to spread the floor and exploit mismatches.

Cade Cunningham: The Engine of the Upset

Cunningham is the linchpin of any Pistons playoff success—and the Knicks know it. In their four regular-season meetings, Cunningham was brilliant, averaging 30.8 points, 8.3 assists, and shooting with a 56.3 percent field goal shooting percentage. His command of pace, composure under pressure, and ability to penetrate the defense make him a nightmare to guard in the halfcourt.

Cunningham’s poise and high basketball IQ will likely force the Knicks into unfavorable switches. Once he gets into the paint, he has an array of shooters to kick it out to. That gives Detroit the spacing it sorely lacked in prior years. That evolution in roster construction could be the difference-maker in this series.

Here we will discuss the four Detroit Pistons bold predictions for 2025 NBA Playoffs vs. the New York Knicks.

1. Cade Cunningham Will Outshine Jalen Brunson

Sure, Jalen Brunson brings postseason polish and clutch credentials to the table. However, don’t be surprised if Cunningham proves to be the most influential guard in this matchup. After battling through early career injuries, Cunningham finally enjoyed a healthy, full season—and made the most of it. He averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. Cunningham showcases a refined offensive arsenal and elevated decision-making that solidified his status as Detroit’s cornerstone.

Cunningham was particularly sharp against New York. His ability to manipulate pace, dissect pick-and-roll coverages, and defend multiple positions makes him a difficult assignment for any backcourt. Cunningham could shift the balance of power in Detroit’s favor—and cement his rising stardom under the postseason spotlight.

2. Detroit’s Bigs Will Control the Paint

The Knicks pride themselves on physicality and offensive rebounding. That said Detroit is built to push back. Jalen Duren has blossomed into one of the league’s most reliable glass-eaters. He has hauled in 10.3 rebounds per game with relentless energy and toughness. Alongside him, Isaiah Stewart adds muscle, switchability, and a defensive edge that makes Detroit’s frontcourt a formidable force.

In their three regular-season wins over the Knicks, the Pistons held a decisive rebounding advantage. Even against Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, the Pistons have a real opportunity to dominate the interior. Look for Duren to rack up a few statement double-doubles and help limit New York’s second-chance points—a key factor in tipping the series Detroit’s way.

3. Beasley Will Swing a Game

If Cunningham is the conductor, then Malik Beasley has become the Pistons’ spark plug. The explosive guard has taken a leap in his first season with Detroit. He averaged 16.3 points while shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to shift gears in transition and pressure defenses off the dribble gives Detroit a dynamic backcourt weapon—and a potential game-changer in a playoff series.

4. Pistons Will Take the Series in Six

It might raise eyebrows, but Detroit pulling off a first-round upset in six games isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. The Pistons beat the Knicks three times this season. That success wasn’t an accident. They have the length to disrupt Brunson, the depth to stay competitive across 48 minutes, and the offensive versatility to keep defenses guessing.

JB Bickerstaff has tightened his rotation, leaned into a defense-first identity. Veterans like Harris and Dennis Schroder bring steadiness, while sophomore Ausar Thompson provides energy and impact on both ends. If Detroit can split the opening games at Madison Square Garden, the Pistons will head back to Little Caesars Arena with a chance to close it out in front of their home crowd. The series may start in New York—but it might just end in Detroit.

The Motor City is on the Move

The Pistons aren’t just crashing the party—they’re kicking down the door. With a revitalized core, tactical confidence, and a clear matchup advantage, Detroit is built to shake things up in the East. Don’t mistake their youth for inexperience or their underdog label for weakness. If this team plays to its potential, the Knicks won’t know what hit them. The Motor City is revving back to life—and this playoff run might just be the start of something special.