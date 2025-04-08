Cade Cunningham isn't worried about the Detroit Pistons' form after suffering back-to-back losses.

The Pistons are coming off a 127-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Cunningham stood out with a 35-point display, but it wasn't enough to counter Zach LaVine's 43 points for the visitors.

Cunningham reflected on the loss after the game, per team reporter Omari Sankofa II. He said the team remains confident as they look to continue improving before the playoffs arrive.

“We’re in the same spot. We’re confident, we’re hungry and we’re looking forward to getting better every game. Last two games being losses, obviously not what we wanted but there’s something we can take from both of them,” Cunningham said.

How Cade Cunningham, Pistons played against Kings

It's important for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to get back on track with winning games, needing all the momentum they can get before the postseason. However, they have shown they can fight through adversity and prove doubters wrong all year long.

The loss to the Kings was more of a defensive breakdown from the Pistons. Having led 72-62 at halftime, Detroit conceded 65 points in the second half as they could not stop Zach LaVine's hot shooting.

Aside from Cunningham, three other players scored in double-digits for the Pistons. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field. Ausar Thompson came next with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds while Malik Beasley provided 14 points.

Detroit fell to 43-36 on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks and 4.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers, already securing a playoff spot.

Following Monday's loss to the Kings, the Pistons will look to rebound in their next matchup. They host the New York Knicks on April 10 at 7 p.m. ET.