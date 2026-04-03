The Detroit Pistons' breakthrough success has been one of the most refreshing stories in the NBA this season. However, it is marred by a black mark, where All-Star Cade Cunningham cannot reap the reward of his 2025-26 efforts.

Cunningham has been plagued by several injuries, including being currently sidelined due to a collapsed lung. Detroit's starting point guard has played 61 games, which sits four games shy of the league's 65-game rule to qualify for awards. This means Cunningham will not be eligible for the MVP award or an All-NBA selection.

Pistons center Jalen Duren shared his thoughts on the rule and the unfortunate circumstance for Cunningham.

“It speaks for itself. Obviously, it's tough that he won't be eligible to qualify. But I think the world knows, and everybody has seen it. He's easily a top-3 MVP candidate when he's on the floor. Easily first team All-NBA. He's easily the clutch player of the year. I think he wins all of them,” Duren stated.

“I think when he's done, it's already kind of cemented. If you watch basketball this season, you've seen it. The rule is in place for a reason; it's just tough, but I think you can't deny what he's done.”

Cunningham has been a major reason behind the elite-level success of the Pistons. Detroit has kept a hold on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the majority of the season, and its franchise player has played a huge part in it. Cunningham was averaging 24.5 points and just under 10 assists per game.

Detroit has done a great job of adapting without its lead guard throughout his injuries. They have achieved a 12-4 record during his injuries and absence this season.

The Pistons have been able to feature new players in different roles to fill in for Cunningham. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has done a great job of coaching his team into new positions to help them play winning basketball. This has helped create breakthrough spots for Duren as a hub for the Pistons and point guard Daniss Jenkins as another offensive engine. Secondary scorers like Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Kevin Huerter, and others have helped step up tremendously since losing Cunningham.

Bickerstaff has always been a coach who prioritizes the safety and health of players over rushing back for team success. However, he did weigh in on the 65-game rule and Cunningham's placement in it.

“I understand the intent of the rule, but the execution part of it is difficult to understand. And it does have an impact on the way the game is played and the way the game is coached also. There are so many different things now that you have to take into consideration that you shouldn't have to take into consideration,” Bickerstaff explained. ”

Guys shouldn't have to feel like they have to play hurt or injured to make something like that happen. I do think if you have serious injuries and you've played a certain way throughout the season, you should still be able to qualify for those awards.”

The Pistons have reported that Cunningham continues to make progression during his recovery. He is currently going through light workouts and is expected to be re-evaluated in a week.