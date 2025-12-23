As the Detroit Pistons (23–6) continue their red-hot start to the 2025–26 NBA season, league executives are already projecting a significant payday for center Jalen Duren. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported this week that Duren’s emergence has positioned him to command an average annual salary of at least $40 million on his next contract, while noting that Detroit’s rise has been partially overshadowed by the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder (26–3) and the San Antonio Spurs (21–7).

Fischer wrote that Detroit has remained patient in roster building despite owning one of the best records in the Eastern Conference, shifting leaguewide focus toward Duren’s impending restricted free agency.

“The Pistons have consistently messaged that they're not looking to be aggressive in adding to their top-of-the-East roster. The most popular topic in circulation regarding Detroit, then, has focused on how much the Pistons' strong start and Jalen Duren's forceful emergence will combine to net him as a restricted free agent this summer.

What once seemed a little indulgent as a talking point now seems somewhat plausible: Could Duren command a max contract?

‘The Pistons are being overshadowed by OKC and San Antonio, but they're just as set up to compete for the next five years as anyone,’ one assistant general manager told me.

Locking up Duren in the offseason seems like a foregone conclusion. My sense is that he's trending towards making at least $40 million in average annual value.”

Duren, 22, is enjoying a career season in his fourth year, anchoring Detroit’s interior on both ends of the floor. Through 26 games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 11 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one block per game while shooting 63.1% from the field in 28.8 minutes per contest. His efficiency and physical presence have been central to Detroit’s identity as one of the league’s most consistent teams.

Duren’s impact has mirrored that of backcourt star Cade Cunningham, who continues to build off last season’s All-Star campaign. Cunningham is averaging 26.5 points, 9.2 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.9% from three across 26 appearances.

Detroit will continue its five-game road trip Tuesday night when it faces the Sacramento Kings (7–22) at 10 p.m. ET. The Pistons enter the matchup seeking a third straight win after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 110–102 on Monday night.