The biggest storyline of the offseason for the Detroit Pistons has been the contract saga of Malik Beasley, who remains a free agent with just six weeks to go until the new season kicks off. The reason for this was the federal investigation announced earlier this summer into Beasley's alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities pertaining to the NBA; however, Beasley has since been cleared as the target of that probe, allowing him to re-engage with teams on potentially signing with them.

While the Pistons surely would love to bring back their leading three-point shooter from a year ago, there are also plenty of other interested parties around the league, and recently, Beasley took to his account on Instagram to relay a message as his decision nears.

“step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise… here we don’t quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that’s not important to us… year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year… my decision is near.”

Beasley has frequently posted videos of himself on social media this year documenting how he has been staying in shape amid the investigation, and is sure to be able to pick up right where he left off a season ago (well, before the playoff series against the New York Knicks at least).

A key piece for the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have already gone out and added some wing talent this offseason in the event that Beasley was not able to return to the franchise, signing free agents Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to give them some more wing shooting and playmaking.

However, neither of those two players came close to matching the elite three-point production that Beasley had for Detroit last year, setting a franchise record for most shots made from beyond the arc in a single season and playing a huge role in Detroit tripling its win total from the previous year.

Detroit is set to open up its 2025 season on the road against the Chicago Bulls on October 22.