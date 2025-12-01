The Washington Commanders are locked in a close battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. After a sluggish first half, Marcus Mariota started the second half with a solid touchdown drive. But the highlight of the series did not come from the quarterback. Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks made a ridiculous one-handed catch for a touchdown.

OH MY GOODNESS, TREYLON BURKS 😱 He went up for the crazy catch for the TD.pic.twitter.com/lputVqRkVG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Burks joined the Commanders this year after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans. He was a first-round pick in Tennessee immediately after they traded AJ Brown and never lived up to those expectations. His lone touchdown before this one came in his rookie season for Tennessee.

The Commanders finally got a big reinforcement to their wide receiver room for this game. Terry McLaurin returned from injury against the Broncos and made some big snags early in the game. While Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey remain out, Burks will continue to be leaned on down the stretch. More catches like that could earn him a long-term look somewhere in 2026.

Article Continues Below

The Commanders' offense is a shell of what they broke camp with. Their offensive line has done a solid job against the Broncos' defense to start the game. But, as often happens against Denver, the defense kept flying as Washington's offense got tired,

The Broncos had Riley Moss on Burks for this red-zone snap. While Patrick Surtain II is unquestionably the top option, Moss has a solid resume of his own. Burks, who could barely get on the field as a first-round pick, got above Surtain to make the Odell Beckham Jr catch all over again.

The Commanders are playing out the string without star quarterback Jayden Daniels. With high expectations coming into the season, they have fallen short while dealing with a lot of injuries. Despite the lack of playoff chances, Burks went all-out for this touchdown grab.