The Detroit Pistons have plenty of cap space to utilize to their advantage, rumored to be making themselves available for trade offers in the NBA.

HoopsHype reported on trade rumors going on for several teams, noting the Pistons are looking for draft compensation on top of taking salaries from teams looking to avoid the luxury tax and second apron thresholds.

“The Detroit Pistons are seeking a future first-round pick as a facilitator using their $14 million cap space in multi-team trade scenarios, league sources told HoopsHype,” the report said. “Teams looking to dump unwanted salaries to duck below the luxury tax threshold and second apron have circled with interest.”

Pistons make progress, in the mix for playoff spot

The Pistons continue to make some noise as they attempt a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 23-24 record, putting them at the eighth spot of the Eastern Conference. They trail the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic by 0.5 games, Indiana Pacers by 3.5 games, and Milwaukee Bucks by four games.

Despite seeing Jaden Ivey go down due to a significant leg injury, the Pistons persevered with multiple players stepping up. They are 4-6 in the last 10 games, but they have already shown progress by long eclipsing last season's win total of 14 wins.

Cade Cunningham leads the way with 25 points, 9.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds on 45.4% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Malik Beasley comes next with 17.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, Tobias Harris puts up 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. provides 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Detroit is moving forward in the right direction as they look to reach the postseason for first time since 2019, on top of earning their first playoff win since 2008. If they can clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament, their chance is as good as it gets.

The Pistons will close out January with Friday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET, then start their February slate against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.