After witnessing the frightening scare of Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey's leg injury, there may be some optimism on the horizon.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered encouragement regarding a timeline for Ivey's healing process. Without confirming a specific time frame, Bickerstaff did not rule out the possibility of Detroit's third-year guard returning this season.

“I'm not a doctor, but when we initially saw it, we just didn't know what it could be. You try to hold off judgment until you get some actual evidence of what it is,” Bickerstaff stated. “We're hopeful that he is able to return this season. Whenever the bone takes its time to heal, for everybody it can be a different thing. But we're hopeful he'll be back this season for sure.”

Ivey's injury occurred due to a loose ball undercut from Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony on Wednesday. He was stretchered off the court after breaking his fibula during the game. Bickerstaff shared the team's mindset with the media after taking time to process the loss of Ivey.

“They’re hurting for sure, and I can’t say it enough how much a person like JI means to this group of guys. So, they’re definitely hurting for him and feel for him, but they also understand it’s about the team as a collective. Everyone has to be ready to go out there and put their best foot forward,” the Pistons head coach explained. “We don’t expect one person to fill the gap for JI. It’s going to [be on] everybody to do a little bit more of what they do and play to their strength. They know JI would want them to go out there and compete their tail off and try to win as many games as possible.”

The team reported that Ivey's surgery to repair the injury was successful. No timetable has been provided on when he could possibly return to basketball action. Their communication indicates they plan on taking their time in letting him heal properly.

Pistons' lineup adjustments

The Pistons are now in a position where they need to fill the void of their starting combo guard. Ivey was averaging career-high scoring numbers of 17.6 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. The Pistons' starting backcourt of Ivey and Cade Cunningham was developing a promising rhythm that helped carry the team to an improved 15-18 record.

Bickerstaff opted to start guard Wendell Moore Jr. in place of Ivey against the Charlotte Hornets. That decision may not be permanent as Bickerstaff plans to tinker with the lineup to find what works best for the team.

“I told the guys today that is a spot that is going to be fluid for us. It will be different for us depending on matchups or maybe based on groups who are playing well together. We want to use this opportunity to get a look at different things. Just to throw it out there, one time doesn’t give us enough evidence of what it’s going to look like going forward,” Bickerstaff stated to the media. “We might have two or three game clumps where we play a certain person in that spot. Then again, matchups may dictate what we do going forward, but for now, it will be a fluid situation until we find a comfortable rhythm.”