The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 in an exciting contest at the Spectrum Center. Following the game, NBA insider Bill Simmons gave high praise to the Hornets' ownership, coach Charles Lee, LaMelo Ball, and the entire roster after their win, according to a post by the team account.

🎙️ @BillSimmons: "They put up 66 PTS in 17 MIN against Atlanta, held on late for a win. Really fun style. They're one big guy away…" "Good coach Charles Lee, good new owners, respected front office all of a sudden… I just like the spot they're in, and I love watching them."

The Hornets came into the game as slight underdogs, as they were 8-18 and struggling to gain traction. But things started off quickly for the Hornets, and they had 80 points by halftime. The Hornets also set an NBA record for three-point shooting, as ther Hawks simply could not stop them.

LaMelo Ball returned to the lineup, leading the way with 28 points while shooting 10 of 16 from the floor, including 8 of 11 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel also played well, tallying 28 points while shooting 1o of 17 from the field, including 6 of 12 from the triples. Brad Miller added 26 points while shooitng 9 of 15 from the hardwood, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

The Hornets shot 53.8% from the floor, including 49% from the three-point line. While they only shot 64.7% from the free-throw line, it did not hurt them in the end. The win over the Hawks improved their record to 9-18.

Although the Hornets have struggled this season, the pieces seem to be coming into place. As Simmons noted, this team has energy and are exciting to watch. Knueppel has had a fantastic rookie season, and is currently averaging 19.4 points per game, which is the third-best on the team. If he can continue to make strides in his development, the Hornets can become even better in the future, and have more wins than what they have accumulated over the last few seasons.