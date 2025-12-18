To the surprise of many, the Detroit Pistons are atop the Eastern Conference standings. This comes just two years after they tied the record for consecutive losses. The Pistons have the talent to get into the NBA Finals, and if there is a year to go all in, it is this year. Injuries are preventing some of the would-be best Eastern Conference teams from contending. The Pistons still have some young assets and future draft picks that they can trade in order to add the piece that can get them over the hump. The player they should be gunning for is Trey Murphy. So, what would a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans look like?

Pistons should trade for Trey Murphy

Pistons receive: Trey Murphy

Pelicans receive: Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, two first-round picks

The Pistons have a ton of young depth, but the roster is predominantly filled with slashers and interior players. Outside shooting is still arguably their biggest weakness. The team didn't turn a corner from league bottom dwellers to playoff contenders last year until Malik Beasley was added. Beasley is a premier 3-point shooter who regularly is above 40% from deep despite being among the league leaders in 3-point attempts.

A gambling investigation resulted in the Pistons not bringing back Beasley for this season, but they found a solid replacement for that sniper role in the form of Duncan Robinson. Outside of Robinson, though, the team lacks in the 3-point shooting department. They are average in 3-point efficiency (35.6%), but they hardly get up shots from deep. The Pistons rank 28th by launching just 31.7 3-point attempts per game.

Cade Cunningham is one of the best players in the NBA, but he is best when getting downhill. Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Jalen Duran can all be considered non-shooters, and neither Tobias Harris nor Jaden Ivey have particular elite efficiency from deep. Murphy, meanwhile, is arguably one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. He has surpassed the 40% threshold before, and he has exceeded 20 points while launching seven-plus 3-pointers in each of the last two seasons.

Murphy is more than just a sniper, though. He can play lockdown defense, and his athletic prowess has been displayed in the Dunk Contest. Murphy would be more than worth the package that Detroit would have to give up here. They've made enough high draft selections in recent years that they could afford to give up a couple of first-rounders. Also, Caris LeVert hasn't been great for the team since he was added in the offseason, and while Ron Holland has potential, he is a questionable fit on a team that lacks shooting.

Article Continues Below

Are the Pelicans destined to blow it up?

The Pelicans' rookies have been pretty good. Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen look like legitimate building blocks. Unfortunately, the Pelicans gave up an unprotected first-round pick in 2026 to acquire the latter. The Pelicans are 5-22 and in last place in the Western Conference, so the pick that the Atlanta Hawks own could end up near or at the top of the draft.

Therefore, the Pelicans aren't quite in a position to tank, but they are still bad enough that acquiring assets for the future makes sense. Zion Williamson is perhaps the player they should most be looking to trade. The former first overall pick's injury woes haven't ended this year, and it may finally be time for New Orleans to cut their losses.

Murphy is just 25 years old, so the Pelicans should hold onto him. If a full-blown rebuild is initiated, though, or if Williamson is traded, Murphy could be the next to go. In this trade, the Pelicans would add two first-round picks and a recent first-rounder in Holland. Those are some solid pieces to add to a young core.

However, the Pistons should hold out for more or just keep Murphy altogether. Desmond Bane was traded in the offseason for four first-rounders and some to a team desperate for 3-point shooting. The Pelicans should only be looking to trade Murphy if they are offered a similar trade that they just couldn't refuse.