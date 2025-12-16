The Detroit Pistons continue to shake up history as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Their Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics concluded with a 112-105 victory. Not only did the Pistons earn their 21st win, but they also secured their first victory in Boston since February 2022.

Detroit also got some revenge after losing the last contest against Boston late in November. The Pistons fumbled a double-digit lead and snapped a 13-game winning streak with the loss. Those mistakes were corrected on Monday with another strong complementary team performance, which took down the Celtics.

This contest was another highly competitive back-and-forth between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. There were seven ties and 15 lead changes throughout the game. Detroit outscored Boston by 11 points to take control of the lead and finish the game.

The Pistons struggled heavily against the Celtics' perimeter shooting last time as they knocked down 20 triples and shot 47% from deep. Detroit's defense neutralized Boston's identity as a high-volume 3-point team, limiting them to just 26% shooting from beyond the arc. The Pistons made a much better effort collapsing on the three-point shooters on the way to their fourth consecutive victory.

Clutch Cade Cunningham heroics

Detroit's franchise player, Cade Cunningham, continues to shine as an elite-level fourth-quarter performer. Cunningham finished with 32 points and 10 assists for the Pistons, but he put his stamp on the game as the closer for Detroit.

Cunningham scored nine points in the final period to help ice the game. The All-Star guard hit a 3-pointer and three mid-range jumpers to extend Detroit's lead. His last shot over Celtics' forward Derrick White was arguably his biggest highlight with an impressive spin move and step-back jumper. Cunningham was not shy in explaining how he relishes these moments in his postgame conversation with the media.

“I love this game. I love to play, I love being out there, I love having the ball in my hands. There's nothing better than playing in a big-time environment in a big-time game and having to make plays,” Cunningham stated to Peacock analyst Austin Rivers. “I just relish in the moment, take my time, trust my work, trust my faith, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Strong bench play for the Pistons

The role players for the Pistons have made a significant impact in moments when the team needs them most this season. Detroit benefited from another quality performance from its second unit. The Pistons' bench totaled 47 points compared to 14 scored by the Celtics. Their production made its biggest mark in the second half when the Pistons' bench outscored the Celtics 27-5 to close the game.

Forward Caris LeVert scored 13 points for the Pistons in 19 minutes. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey contributed 10 points in his new role as a reserve. Forward Javonte Green put together one of the most important plays of the game with a steal and a breakaway dunk over White to keep Detroit's momentum together. Cunningham had very high praise for the bench after the game ended.

“We have starters up and down the rosters. We have stars all through the team who star in their roles. Guys who came in and do their jobs better than anybody in the league. It's fun to play with people who love their job and come in giving their all every time. That's how we came in and got a win,” Cunningham stated.