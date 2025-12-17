As the Detroit Pistons (21–5) prepare to close out a two-game road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (10–17) on Thursday night, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd offered high praise for Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham, drawing a comparison to Oklahoma City Thunder reigning MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Kidd made the remarks Wednesday in comments to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, pointing to Cunningham’s steady growth and central role in Detroit’s rise this season.

“He reminds me of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). Just adding something to his game each year. Not just him, but their team is playing at a very high level. When you look at what he does, he's the head of the snake.”

Jason Kidd’s SGA comparison underscores Cade Cunningham’s impact on Pistons’ surge

Cunningham, 24, is in the midst of a career season during his fifth year in the NBA. After revitalizing the franchise in 2024–25 and leading Detroit to its first postseason appearance since 2019, he has elevated his play further this season. Through 23 games, Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points, 9.2 assists, six rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range in 35.8 minutes per contest.

Detroit has followed Cunningham’s lead during one of the strongest starts in franchise history. The Pistons enter Thursday’s contest riding a four-game win streak, most recently earning a 112–105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night. That stretch has kept Detroit firmly near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Thursday’s matchup will conclude a brief road swing before the Pistons return to Detroit. The team will host the Charlotte Hornets (8–18) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV before embarking on a five-game road trip.

Tip-off against Dallas is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.