Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham will be one of the players to watch in the upcoming season following his breakout campaign in his fourth year in the NBA.

Cunningham was named to the All-Star Game and the All-NBA Third Team for the first time after averaging career-highs of 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists. He led the Pistons to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and their first win in the postseason since 2008.

During his recent guesting on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in Detroit, the Pistons guard credited the fans for their support. He also made a pair of bold claims about Motor City.

“This is like the most passionate city I think you can find sports-wise, for sure. I think we have the iciest, best-looking city too. You come to a Pistons game, everybody is dressed well, they cheer hard. It's different.” said the 23-year-old Cunningham.

Detroit has been longing for the Pistons' resurgence after a string of woeful campaigns. With Cunningham leading the charge and coach JB Bickerstaff calling the shots, the team finally broke the spell, upping its win total to 44 from a franchise-worst 14 in the previous season.

According to data from ESPN, the Pistons were ninth in the league in home attendance last season with 19,071 fans per game. It was a huge leap after finishing in 20th place a year ago.

Cunningham, who was drafted first overall in 2021, displayed a more mature and more well-rounded game in his fourth stint. He improved his efficiency and embraced the leadership role.

While the Pistons lost to the New York Knicks in six games in the first round of the playoffs, they pumped new life into their flatlining fanbase.

Cunningham, along with fellow upstarts Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, will aim to build on their momentum in the upcoming season. Don't be too surprised if they reach 50 wins and make a deeper run.