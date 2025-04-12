The Detroit Pistons wrapped up their regular season home action with a 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Detroit's bittersweet home finale for 2024-25 secured the No. 6 seed in the first round of the playoffs, where it will play the New York Knicks.

Friday night's contest was the first of two matchups against the Bucks. Defeating Milwaukee in both contests could have moved the Pistons up to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, Detroit will remain at six with its postseason vision locked on the Knicks. All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham took a moment to address the upcoming postseason matchup and the franchise's progress with the media after the game, via Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

“It is special for us. We all feel great about what we’ve done this year. For the city, that’s the main thing is bringing playoff basketball back to Detroit. I think we all feel great about that. We’re super happy for the city and for the fan base,” Cunningham stated. “We’re not satisfied at all. I’ve said it before, we’re still hungry. We want to go win this first round. So that’s where our focus is right now. And I think the energy in there has been amazing, but I still don’t think that’s going to compare to what the playoffs are going to be like. So, I’m excited to see that for sure.”

Cunningham has been on the front line of the toughest parts of Detroit's growing pains over the past four seasons. That growth included plenty of lows, including last season's record-setting 28-game losing streak. The progression of the franchise now has Cunningham and the Pistons' young core ready for their first postseason bid as a group together.

Cunningham expanded on what it means to finally reach the highs of the upcoming playoffs with the media.

“It’s a lot to reflect on. It feels like it’s been a two, three year thing,” Cunningham said. “But for us to have done it so quickly, I think it’s just a testament to the group of people that we brought into the building. From the staff to the coaching staff, to Traj (Trajan Langdon), and our vets on the team, there’s been so many people that have come in and made such a positive impact on the building. So, the guys who’ve been around, we’re super thankful for that.

“The chip that last year put on our shoulder, I think everybody understands that and wants to come in and make a change. So, like I said, we feel great for the city to have put ourselves in the position we’re in now. And now it’s about working our way and trying to find ways to win the championship. ”

The Pistons defeated the Knicks three times during the regular season and seem optimistic for the upcoming opportunity. The NBA playoffs start April 19 and Detroit's will start its postseason off at Madison Square Garden.

Pistons lose close call to Bucks

Detroit's regular season home finale was an intense back and forth with the division rival Bucks. The contest had seven lead changes and seven ties between both teams. Every time the Pistons went on a run to try and seize momentum, the Bucks responded with spurts of their own led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tempers flared to a playoff temperature in the fourth quarter when Antetokounmpo mocked Malik Beasley's shimmy dance after blocking his shot in front of his teammates. The intensity continued through the rest of the night, but the Pistons came up short at the end.

Cunningham led all scorers with 36 points on another efficient scoring night. He shot 15-of-21 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also kept his playmaking prowess up, notching 12 assists throughout the night.

Crucially, Beasley snapped out of his shooting funk by scoring 21 points and knocking down seven 3-pointers. Tobias Harris chipped in 17 points in just under 30 minutes for the Pistons, and center Jalen Duren recorded double-double number 41 of the season by scoring 11 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.