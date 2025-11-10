The Detroit Pistons have come such a long way. From celebrating every win as if it would be their last due to how rare victories have been for them, they have blossomed into one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the early goings of the 2025-26 campaign. This is thanks in large part to the continued emergence of Cade Cunningham as one of the best players in the association.

On Sunday night, the Pistons were put to the test yet again, this time against the plucky Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers were on a second of a back-to-back, so they were without Joel Embiid, making it a potential trap game for Detroit. But in the end, they took a 111-108 victory, with Cunningham punctuating proceedings with a ferocious poster jam right over Andre Drummond.

OH MY GOODNESS CADE CUNNINGHAM 😱pic.twitter.com/nTvT96ezL2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cunningham is simply in control of everything at the moment, which is a hallmark of a true superstar in the NBA. He is not getting rushed by the opposition, nor is he caught out of sorts. And this play encapsulates everything Cunningham does well; he keeps the ball on the string, the defender on his hip, and he puts the ball through the hoop.

The Pistons moved to 8-2 on the season with this latest win, which is their best start to a season in quite a while. (Their franchise best is a 9-0 start during the 1971-72 campaign.)

They will look to keep their strong start going on Monday night when they face the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren lead Pistons towards top of the East

Every superstar needs excellent running mates to thrive, and Cunningham has exactly that in his pick-and-roll dance partner, Jalen Duren. Duren has been a monster all season long thus far, and that continued on Sunday. He recorded 21 points, 16 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in their three-point win over the 76ers, and it's his connection with Cunningham that is powering this strong run from the Pistons.

It is promising for the Pistons that they are able to weather injury problems to some of their key guys, such as Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart.