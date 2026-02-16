Now that the All-Star Game is over, Cade Cunningham will refocus his attention on helping the Detroit Pistons maintain their supremacy in the Eastern Conference.

Cunningham helped Team Stars win the All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on Sunday after beating Team Stripes, 47-21, in the final of the mini-tournament. He collected 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in three games.

The 24-year-old guard played in his second straight All-Star Game, underscoring the fact that he has become one of the best players in the NBA. His confidence has been through the roof, and it has rubbed off on the Pistons.

When a reporter asked Cunningham where he gets his aura from, he gave a grounded response.

“I get my aura from Jesus Christ, my lord and savior, and God blessed me with parents who raised me in a way that I wouldn’t trade for the world,” said Cunningham, who grew up in Arlington, Texas, in a video posted by Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II.

Cade asked where he gets his aura: “I get my aura from Jesus Christ and my lord and savior, and God blessed me with parents who raised me in a way I wouldn’t trade for the world.” pic.twitter.com/XRaZLsl7vL — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 16, 2026

He has not shied away from talking about his faith in public. He views it as central to how he approaches life, how he handles pressure, and how he tries to be a positive influence.

Cunningham heavily leaned on his faith when he suffered a season-ending shin injury in 2022-2023, only his second year in the NBA. He was limited to just 12 games. Since his return, he has only gotten better, stronger, and wiser.

The Pistons are atop the Eastern Conference at 40-13, including 8-2 in their last 10 games.

They will return to action on Thursday against the New York Knicks.