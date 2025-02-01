The Detroit Pistons have been playing some of their best basketball in years this season, and Cade Cunningham has been a big part of that. Cunningham was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career on Thursday during a career season that has seen him carry the Pistons into playoff contention as the All-Star break approaches.

On Friday night, Cunningham backed up his status as a star in the league in his first official game as an All-Star. He dropped 40 points, tying his season-high, on the Dallas Mavericks to lead the Pistons to a decisive 117-102 victory. Near the end of the game, the home crowd in Detroit showered Cunningham with “MVP” chants.

After the game, Pistons fans were all over social media to praise their superstar.

“Give them something to root for and Pistons fans are a top 5 fanbase in the league. Cade is about to be a legend here,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I jumped on the Cade Cunningham bandwagon last season when the team was garbage but mainly because I could tell that if they gathered the right pieces and put him in the right situation, the kid could be a star and now look at him,” another fan added.

Cunningham was letting shots fly from everywhere in this game, but he still had an efficient night scoring the ball. He finished the night shooting 17-for-30 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range. The Mavericks, playing without Luke Doncic, stayed close for a while but couldn't stay with Cunningham and the Pistons.

This win gets the Pistons back to .500 on the season at 24-24, and with each win the team's playoff push becomes more and more realistic. They are currently up in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, so there's a chance that they can avoid the play-in altogether if they keep playing this kind of basketball. With Cunningham playing at such an elite level, there's no reason why the Pistons can't keep winning games and get into the postseason.