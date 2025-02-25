If anyone understands basketball, it's Kevin Durant. He's seen Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham flourish this season. He's averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category this season. Funny enough, Cunningham and Durant exchanged praise when they squared off earlier this season in Phoenix.

The Pistons guard had an impressive fourth-quarter performance and led Detroit to a victory. Although Durant knew how good he would be, the proof was in the pudding. On the HooperVision show, the Phoenix Suns All-Star explained what makes the Pistons guard stand out.

“Special man,” Durant said. “Special he can do it all out there. At the point guard, 6’7” he’s posting up, he shooting the three. He’s gotta nice pace too I love his game. I was happy to see him become an All-Star.”

The 2024-25 season marks the first time that Cunningham was selected for the game. It likely won't be his last either. With career highs in nearly every category, there's one area that he impacts the most: Winning.

The team is 32-26 and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Although they've been middle of the pack in offensive and defensive rating, the first-time All-Star's impact cannot go unnoticed. He can take over a game at any moment, and has become one of the more elite playmakers in the league. Under first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team is in a good spot.

Pistons' Cade Cunningham gets flowers from Kevin Durant

Going back to the first duel between Cunningham and Durant this season, the Pistons' point guard had an exceptional game. He posted 28 points, 13 assists, and one rebound in 36 minutes of play. He consistently diced the Suns' defense with his slashing and playmaking.

Centers like Jalen Duren were having a field day at the basket. As a result, when the fourth quarter came, it was go-time for Cunningham. He put the team on his back and willed them to victory. That December game was only a highlight of what the Detroit point guard would go on to do.

Throughout the season, he's had multiple games of 10+ assists. Still, Durant wasn't the only one who was supportive of the rising star. For example, Draymond Green was supportive of Cunningham's All-Star selection. Again, some of the best players in the league understand the work that he's putting in.

As the backend of the season continues to play out, the Pistons will likely lean on Cunningham for the entire duration. They might be able to secure their first playoff spot since the 2018-19 season.