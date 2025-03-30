The Detroit Pistons didn't forget the backlash they got for their early struggles, especially from the Legion Hoops account.

Detroit is having their best season this decade, accomplishing their first winning season since 2019. However, the way they started the season wasn't pleasant. They were 10-16 after 26 games, with one loss causing Legion Hoops to make a statement saying to “free” Cade Cunningham.

Following the Pistons' win over the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, the same account posted on X with a positive reception. It was a big flip from the negativity they gave earlier in the season.

The team's social media account took note of this, responding with a screenshot while firing back at the original post.

“But wait… a few months ago it was “fReE HiM”, right @LegionHoops?” the tweet read.

But wait… a few months ago it was "fReE HiM", right @LegionHoops? https://t.co/yyTT5YNXTG pic.twitter.com/MlXmzvbPEg — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 30, 2025

What lies ahead for Pistons

The Detroit Pistons understand the significance of their progress, being on pace to return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019. If the Legion Hoops account didn't believe in them, then so be it.

Cade Cunningham played a huge role in this, earning an NBA All-Star selection as the team's best player. He has a solid supporting cast, having Jalen Duren, Malik Beasley, Ausar Thompson, and Dennis Schroeder among others assist him in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Detroit has a 42-32 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Indiana Pacers and 4.5 games behind the New York Knicks.

The Pistons will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.