The Detroit Pistons paid tribute to Rasheed Wallace after stunning the New York Knicks 100-94 in Game 2 of the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

It has been quite a while since the Pistons won a playoff game. The last time this happened was in Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics.

This marked a huge feat for the franchise, taking a solid turn in the right direction after sustaining season-ending sweeps in 2009, 2016 and 2019.

To celebrate their victory, the Pistons' social media page posted a video of franchise legend Wallace. He played a pivotal role in leading them to the NBA championship in 2004, representing them for six seasons.

Y'all can put it in the front page, back page, middle page… pic.twitter.com/ln7w6a8S8d — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Pistons after Game 2 win

The Pistons had to earn everything to escape with the Game 2 victory over the Knicks.

Similar to Game 1, they had a solid lead in the fourth quarter. However, New York ignited a run to tie the game at 94 apiece. It rings tough memories of the previous encounter, where the hosts went on a 21-0 run to complete the rally and win the series opener.

Not this time, however. Dennis Schroder knocked down a clutch 3-pointer and made a free-throw to give Detroit a four-point lead. After Jalen Brunson missed a triple that would cut the deficit down to one, Jalen Duren sealed the deal by making both free throws to get his team the victory.

Four players scored in double-digits for Detroit. Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Schroder came next with 20 points and three assists, Tobias Harris put up 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Duren provided 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pistons will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Knicks in Game 3. The contest will take place on April 24 at 7 p.m. ET.