Not a lot was expected out of the Detroit Pistons heading into the 2024-25 season, as they set the bar quite low for themselves after a horrific 14-win 2023-24 campaign. But a coaching change, the addition of a few veteran players who fit well, and the continued development of Cade Cunningham into a full-blown superstar has led to quite the turnaround for the Pistons, and they marked this epic redemption of theirs by sealing their first playoff berth since 2019 with a 117-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

For a team that's been stuck in the rebuilding mud like the Pistons have been over the past five years, securing a playoff berth is nothing to scoff at. After all, it looked as though instead of progressing in their rebuild, they took plenty of steps back last year and would require them to go through more years of wheeling and dealing before turning things around. But now, Detroit basketball is back and better than ever — with room to grow to spare.

The Pistons have managed to hold down the fort in recent games despite the absence of Cunningham, who continues to deal with a calf injury with only weeks to go before the playoffs begin. Absorbing Dennis Schroder's contract in the Jimmy Butler trade is proving to be a more helpful acquisition than initially anticipated, while Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. have proven to be every bit as impactful as the Pistons thought they would be.

But of course, it's the development of the Pistons' young core that should get the most credit for their ascent. Jalen Duren has blossomed into an all-around force after questions about his defense plagued the better part of his career thus far, while Ausar Thompson has been regaining his form.

Pistons look to make some noise in the playoffs

Making the playoffs for the first time as a team stuck in a rebuild over the past few years means that the Pistons can play freely and without pressure on their shoulders. This should be a frightening proposition for other playoff teams that are expected to proceed deeper into the postseason.

If the season were to end today, the Pistons would face the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. This is a rekindling of the rivalry these two teams had in the past (as marked by the unforgettable Malice at the Palace). The Pistons definitely have the weapons to make life difficult for the Pacers, and playing with nothing to lose should bring the best out of them.