The Detroit Pistons gutted out the win against the Charlotte Hornets, 110-104, at Spectrum Center on Monday, in a game that was marred by a bench-emptying brawl.

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons and Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges of the Hornets were all ejected in the third quarter for fighting.

At first, it was Duren and Diabate who went at it after a foul call, then Stewart and Bridges also joined the fracas. Stewart was on the court when it happened, storming at Bridges off the bench.

But when the smoke cleared, it was the Pistons who had the last laugh, snapping the nine-game winning streak of the Hornets.

The Pistons DENY the Hornets a 10-game winning streak as they snap Charlotte's 9-game win streak 🚫 pic.twitter.com/zEM5rEtwnZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

The Hornets were the hottest team in the league entering the game, but it did not matter to the Pistons, who took care of business despite the hostile environment.

Fans were pumped up with the win.

“The best way to settle it is with a DUB,” said @imprvattitude.

“Win + Stewart beating up that wife-beater, you couldn't ask for anything better,” added @_Remi__1204.

“The Bad Boys Pistons are back,” wrote @YoungDon3131.

“BAD BOYS WIN AGAINST THE HORNETS. DON'T MESS WITH US,” warned @chrsdss.

“I don't care what type of situation it is—basketball, chess, pickleball, Chutes & Ladders, frozen tag, double-dutch jump rope, mahjong, trust-fall exercise, dominoes, or whatever—I would want Pistons' Isaiah Stewart on my team,” posted @ajcRodBeard.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit anew with a game-high 33 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Duren finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Stewart had two points.

The Pistons improved to 39-13, firming up their spot atop the Eastern Conference.