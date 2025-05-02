The Detroit Pistons suffered a brutal ending in Game 6 against the New York Knicks, causing heartbreak for their fans on Thursday night.

The Pistons possessed a 112-105 lead with 2:35 left in the game. However, the Knicks ignited an 11-1 run as Jalen Brunson knocked down what would be the game-winning 3-pointer.

With 4.1 seconds left in the game, Detroit had time to get a final shot off. Unfortunately, their chance never came. Cade Cunningham passed the ball to Malik Beasley, who wasn't ready for it as the ball went out of bounds. New York regained possession as they removed the remaining time on the clock to close out the series with a 116-113 win and eliminate the Pistons from the NBA Playoffs.

Pistons fans were upset and heartbroken with how Game 6 ended. Despite that, they were proud of the immense fight their team showed throughout the entire series. Here are some of their reactions.

“This team was demonstrably better than last season, far exceeding everyone’s expectations. I’m proud of these guys,” one fan said.

“My heart is shattered,” another stated.

“It was a heartbreaking ending. Our opponent wasn't just the Knicks. I got frustrated game by game, but after a long time, we had a good season. Thanks to everyone who contributed. Hopefully, we can build on this and keep moving forward,” a fan commented.

“Sick for pistons fans but HOLY S***, what an incredible run. from being the laughingstock of the NBA last season to making the playoffs and giving the knicks a legit scare. the best story in the league this season, excited for this team’s future,” one remarked.

“We will be back,” a fan said.

What's next for Pistons after exit from playoffs

Despite their season ending in brutal fashion, it doesn't take away the success that Cade Cunningham and the Pistons achieved throughout the year.

At the same time last year, the Pistons were in a tough spot after winning just 14 games, having suffered multiple losing streaks throughout the season. This resulted in change at head coach, firing Monty Williams and replacing him with JB Bickerstaff, who coached the Cavaliers to consecutive playoff appearances.

That move turned out to be huge success for the Pistons. Cunningham earned his first All-Star selection, Malik Beasley became one of the best perimeter shooters in the league, while Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren shined as two of the best young players who are on the rise.

Going from 14 wins to 44 wins is a huge achievement for the Pistons to make. Nothing can take what they achieved, despite their series loss to the Knicks. Detroit has momentum going into the offseason, making them a team to keep an eye on this summer.