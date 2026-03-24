Michael Pittman had a surprising admission to share when it came to his interactions with Aaron Rodgers since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittman saw his time with the Indianapolis Colts end after six seasons, standing out as one of their full-time starting receivers. However, his stint came to a close after Indianapolis traded him and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

This means that Pittman will be teammates with Rodgers on the Steelers, especially if the latter remains for the 2026 campaign. However, the star receiver revealed on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams that he hasn't talked with the future Hall of Fame quarterback yet.

“I don’t know nothing. I haven’t talked to Aaron,” Pittman said. “I’m trying to give him space because Aaron is a guy who likes his space. He likes to get refreshed. Like, I didn’t want to just get signed and blow him up.”

“I think that he wants to play. Just knowing Aaron prior to this, I think that he’s going to try and play as long as he can.”

What lies ahead for Michael Pittman, Steelers

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Michael Pittman will improve the Steelers' offense in a significant way, bolstering the receiving depth for the 2026 season.

Pittman will form a strong duo in the attack with DK Metcalf, who served as the top receiver throughout last year. When Aaron Rodgers makes his decision to play in 2026, Pittsburgh will look forward to a campaign with solid expectations.

Pittman stood out an explosive receiver in the Colts' balanced offense. Throughout 95 career games, he made 485 total catches for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns. Last season saw him record 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pittsburgh finished with a 10-7 record last season, winning the AFC North Division title. However, they lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round. With head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down, they will seek better results with incoming coach Mike McCarthy leading the new era for the franchise.