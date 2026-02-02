For many players, making it to the NBA All-Star Game is a validation of their hard work, dedication, and talent. It is a distinction not many can have, which explains why Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren looked proud after learning that he was selected as one of the reserves for next month's starry affair in Los Angeles.

Duren will play in the midseason classic for the first time, joining teammate Cade Cunningham. It is the first time the Pistons will have more than one player in the NBA All-Star Game since 2008.

The 22-year-old Duren had no idea that he was picked as one of the reserves of the Eastern Conference until the stadium announcer announced it before the tip-off between the Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Duren flashed a big smile as fans showered him with applause.

The moment Jalen Duren found out he was named an All-Star for the first time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qTQkqj2Gfq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2026

Surely, it was a memorable moment for the fast-rising pivot, whom the Pistons acquired in a three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks on draft day in 2022.

The 13th overall pick showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, playing behind Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III. He continued to work on his game, getting the starting role in his second year. He has averaged a double-double in the last two campaigns.

His strength, toughness, and doggedness make him a force in the paint, serving as the perfect complement to Cunningham.

The Pistons destroyed the Nets, 130-77. It was the team's most lopsided win ever. Duren had 21 points on 8-of-12 field goals, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.