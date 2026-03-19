The golfing world is currently preparing for the upcoming Masters tournament, which is slated to get underway in early April in Augusta, Georgia. There are several big names competing in the event this year, although it remains to be seen if the legendary Tiger Woods will be able to, as he recovers from multiple injury setbacks he has sustained in recent years.

Recently, the Masters Vault revealed a new piece of technology that will be a dream for fans of the tournament's storied history.

“Any shot. Every final round. The Masters Vault now has an AI-powered search function where you can look up any shot of every final round broadcast from 1968 to 2025,” reported Golf.com on X, formerly Twitter.

The Masters have certainly had their fair share of iconic moments over the years on the final round. Last year, Rory McIlroy won the tournament, staving off Justin Rose for the green jacket, and he will look to defend his title this year.

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Meanwhile, Woods shocked the golf world back in 2019 when he won the tournament despite his injury history, in a moment that many consider to be the most iconic of the tournament's recent history.

While some may take issue with the Masters Vault's use of artificial intelligence in order to provide the service, it's safe to say that it will likely see plenty of users in the coming weeks and months.

In any case, the Masters are officially set to begin on Thursday, April 9, in Augusta, running through the end of the weekend on April 12.