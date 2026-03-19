The Los Angeles Lakers kept their momentum rolling, taking down the Houston Rockets 124-116 as Luka Doncic once again took control of the night. In the process, he delivered a near triple-double with 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. This was not just another strong night. Instead, it felt like the continuation of something rare unfolding in real time.

From the start, Doncic controlled the tempo. He attacked mismatches, created space, and punished every defensive lapse Houston showed. At times, the Rockets stayed within reach and continued to apply pressure. They pushed the pace and tested Los Angeles. However, the Lakers responded every time. Calm. Precise. In control. As a result, Doncic made sure the rhythm never slipped.

According to OptaSTATS, this run has now reached historic territory. Notably, Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 250 points, 50 rebounds, 50 assists, and 25 made threes over a seven-game span while remaining undefeated. The numbers stand out. However, the consistency stands out even more. Night after night, the production holds. In turn, the impact never dips.

Lakers finding identity behind Luka Doncic

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This latest Lakers-Rockets clash showed the full picture. From the start, Doncic shot 12-of-25 from the field and 7-of-17 from deep. As a result, he stayed efficient when needed and explosive when required. Moreover, he read every coverage and adjusted without hesitation. Houston tried multiple looks. However, none lasted long.

More importantly, the Lakers are evolving. For one, the spacing is sharper. In addition, the ball moves faster. As a result, the confidence is visible across every possession. This is no longer a streak built on momentum alone. Instead, it is structure taking shape.

And now, the bigger question rises. If Luka Doncic is already making history in this stretch, what happens when the stakes rise and the lights get even brighter?