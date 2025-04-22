Cade Cunningham received praise from NBA legend Magic Johnson after a dominant performance in the Detroit Pistons' 100-94 win over the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the East First Round of the playoffs on Monday night.

In 42 minutes of action, Cunningham finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. This proved to be pivotal as he helped the Pistons tie the series at 1-1 with the win.

Johnson reacted to Cunningham's performance after the game on social media. What he said gave a clear indication on what the Hall of Famer thinks of the Detroit star guard.

“Pistons guard Cade Cunningham showed America he’s a superstar in the making scoring 33 points tonight in their win over the New York Knicks! Dennis Schroeder scored 20 points and hit the biggest shot of the game to break the tie that helped the Pistons pull it out in the stretch 100-94. This Pistons vs. Knicks Series is great to watch!” Johnson said.

What's next for Cade Cunningham, Pistons

It was a huge win for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to get, ending their 17-year drought without a victory in the NBA Playoffs. The praise they got from Magic Johnson was simply the cherry on top.

The Pistons did an excellent job limiting the potency of the Knicks' offense, holding them to 94 points on 42% shooting from the field, including 29% from three. They also beat them on the glass in convincing fashion, securing 48 rebounds in contrast to the hosts' 34 boards.

Four players scored in double-digits for Detroit, including Cunningham. Dennis Schroder played a solid role with 20 points, three assists and two rebounds. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Tobias Harris came next with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Duren provided 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pistons will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Knicks in Game 3. The contest will take place on April 24 at 7 p.m. ET.