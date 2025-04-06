DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons' historic season added another chapter courtesy of sharpshooting veteran Malik Beasley. During the 109-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Beasley became the fifth player in NBA history to hit 300 3-pointers in regular-season action, joining Stephen Curry, James Harden, Klay Thompson and Anthony Edwards. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard knocked down three triples on Saturday, moving his total to 301 in 78 games.

The Pistons acquired Beasley this past offseason on a one-year agreement. His 3-point shooting has been a big focal point of Detroit's offense. The 28-year-old addressed the magnitude of the accomplishment to the media after the close loss against Memphis.

“It’s a blessing man. I credit my teammates; I credit the people I’ve been putting a lot of work in [with] — my trainers, the coaches, my family. I’m extremely grateful. Obviously, I want the win so it doesn’t really feel like it, but at the end of the day nobody can take that from me so I’m extremely thankful and blessed.”

Beasley has been impressive all season, averaging 16.3 points per game and 41.9% from 3-point range. His work has landed him in discussions for NBA Sixth Man of the Year conversations. Beasley has even split his responsibility with the Pistons in a starter role when needed. The veteran swingman has averaged 19.7 points in 18 games this season as a starter.

Malik Beasley emerging as leader for Pistons

The Pistons have also been able to rely on Beasley as a leader for this young team. Detroit has punched its first ticket to the playoffs since 2019, and Beasley has been one of the voices with keeping the team focused.

“I’m focused on myself right now. I’ve been in this league a long time to know not to focus on the other teams and what they have going on. For me my main focus is getting my body healthy and making sure I’m ready to go. I’ve been slipping my percentage from 3,” Beasley explained. “I want to make sure I’m more consistent making them, taking the right shots. [I want to focus on] getting my defense better. It’s mostly a time for me to dial in to get ready for the playoffs and I think it’s the same for the individuals on our team.”

There is very limited postseason experience throughout the core of the young Pistons team. The addition of Beasley to the roster was to help the youthful roster in preparation of the playoffs. He has been durable all season and has honored the team principles of hard work, grit, and sacrifice. For a team that has desperately needed more shooting and floor spacing for years, Beasley has done wonders for Detroit.

Beasley is also one of the more outgoing personalities on the team. His energy has served as a connector between the players, coaches, and the entire franchise. Beasley's “Shimmy” after an electric 3-pointer also brings strong energy within Little Caesars Arena. All of these attributes have made Beasley a fan favorite with the Pistons.

During the NBA trade deadline, Beasley requested for the Pistons to not move him to a a new team. Pistons president Trajan Langdon honored the request in order to keep the team chemistry strong. Beasley will certainly have high expectations to honor that choice when the regular season ends and the playoffs start. The postseason could determine a lot for this Pistons front office when deciding if they want to extend Beasley's contract this offseason.